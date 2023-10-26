Does Ariana Grande’s Seventh Album Have A Title?

Ariana Grande has gathered plenty of material for AG7, her forthcoming and yet-to-be-titled seventh studio album. Since 2020’s Positions LP, Grande landed her dream Wicked role, moved to London to film Jon M. Chu’s two-part Wicked movie adaptation, married Dalton Gomez and divorced Dalton Gomez, and played with goats. Wait, what?

Earlier this week, Grande posted an Instagram carousel capturing what she’s been doing during rare downtime and jokingly captioned it, “ag7: goat mother.” The first photo shows Grande on a farm with goats. The fifth slide is a video of her mom, Joan Grande, struggling to navigate the goats frolicking toward her, and the eighth slide is another video of the goats calmly and dutifully following Ariana wherever she walks while someone off-camera laughs and says, “Goat mother.”

It’s good to know Grande’s sense of humor is still intact, but there also might be some level of truth to her next album arriving soon-ish. (Whether it will be titled Goat Mother is anyone’s guess.) The final slide in Grande’s aforementioned Instagram carousel is a photo of producer Max Martin with Tony Award-winning actor Norbert Leo Butz. It should also be noted that Grande included a selfie with Martin within an October 2 Instagram carousel.

On October 16, Page Six added intrigue by reporting, “Sources tell Page Six exclusively that Grande wanted to focus all her energies on her highly anticipated movie Wicked before going back into the recording studio. But we hear that — while filming was paused because of the SAG-AFTRA strike — Grande made the most of her unexpected free time, dropping into the studio to work on her seventh album.”

The report continued, “Insiders says she’s been hard at work with producer Max Martin in New York recording the follow-up to her 2020 record Positions.”