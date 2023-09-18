This July, it was reported that Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez had separated and were heading towards a divorce. Neither one of them has publicly confirmed that yet, but now we have another report: Per TMZ, the two have simultaneously filed for divorce.

The report indicates Laura Wasser, Grande’s lawyer, filed the divorce paperwork today (September 18), citing “irreconcilable differences.” Dalton’s suit was filed shortly after, suggesting Grande and Dalton had worked out the timing together, with sources telling TMZ that the two worked everything between each other before involving the courthouse, and that Grande will “cut Dalton a check, and that will be that.”

The two apparently had a prenup, and their date of separation was listed as February 20, 2023. In terms of why so much time passed between the date of separation and the filings, TMZ notes, “a source with direct knowledge tells us the two took their time to iron out details and settle. Our source says there are no hard feelings …’they’ve been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process.'”

Shortly after reports of the divorce were shared this summer, it was reported that Grande had started dating Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.