Does Dua Lipa Have New Music Coming Soon?

Due to a few cryptic post-and-deletes across her official social media pages, fans of Dua Lipa believe she’s preparing a new album, which will all but assure her return to the top of all music metrics. So, does the “Levitating” singer have any new music coming soon?

This year, Dua Lipa has only released one new song, “Dance The Night,” which was featured on the soundtrack to Barbie, in which she had a role (as one of the many Barbies). Other than that, the public is in a Dua drought. However, recently she’s hinted at a full-fledged comeback with cleverly captioned uploads online, which has since been removed. Dua also made a few artistic updates to the cover images on her Apple Music page.

Still, no word on his new song is slated to drop this year. But we do know, thanks to a sit down with Kurt Soller for The New York Times’ T Magazine, that Dua Lipa plans on releasing new music at the top of 2024. But you never know with musicians. Surprise drops happen all the time. So you’ll want to keep a close eye on Dua Lipa.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.