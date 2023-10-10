The pop girlies have had their fun, but Dua Lipa seems ready to reclaim her throne. The“Dance The Night” singer has begun to pursue her goal of making a dent in the acting world thanks to appearances in the record-grossing Barbie movie and the forthcoming spy film Argylle. But she isn’t turning her back on music just yet. In fact, Dua Lipa may be hinting that a new album is on the way.

Thanks to creative changes to her Apple Music page, fans believe Dua Lipa’s highly anticipated third studio album could drop sooner than you think. So, is Dua Lipa dropping a new album soon? As of today, there’s no confirmed answer.

📲 | @DUALIPA’s album and single covers on Apple Music are being updated with the kaleidoscope effect! #DL3 pic.twitter.com/8CwRSRVEGY — Dua Lipa Hungary (@dlipahungary) October 9, 2023

However, back in Dua Lipa’s interview with New York Times’ T Magazine from August, she said it will be released in 2024. (Argylle, meanwhile, is slated to hit theaters on February 2 of that year.)

As for the sound supporters should look forward to, according to journalist Kurt Soller, “[It] will still be pop… Although [Dua is] developing a new sound that may be informed less by the house and disco beats beneath songs like ‘Physical’ and ‘Hallucinate’ than by 1970s-era psychedelia.”

