Dua Lipa delivered “Dance The Night,” the Barbie movie theme song that became Lipa’s fifth-career top-10 Billboard Hot 100 hit (peaking at No. 6), and portrayed Mermaid Barbie in the Greta Gerwig-directed phenomenon. She would be excused to taking the rest of the year off, but instead, Lipa has taken on a new role: Mysterious Barbie.

On Monday morning, October 9, people noticed that Lipa had wiped her Instagram and TikTok grids clean — usually an artist’s signal that a new era is loading. She also changed her profile picture on Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) to an aqua kaleidoscope-esque image. On Facebook and X, her header photo is still in the kaleidoscope lens but displaying more of a determined-looking Lipa’s face.

🚨 Dua Lipa wipes Instagram page and changes profile picture. pic.twitter.com/LxwJkanZCb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 9, 2023

Lipa’s last album was the Grammy-winning Future Nostalgia, arriving in March 2020 and housing monster pop anthems like “Don’t Start Now” and “Levitating.” The 28-year-old has been teasing her third album since early 2022 when she told Elton John on her Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast that it was “maybe 50 percent of the way” finished. By the end of last year, she told Variety that the project had “taken a complete turn,” and she planned to keep writing in early 2023.