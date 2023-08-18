Dolly Parton‘s highly anticipated album Rockstar is packed with special guests: Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, Kid Rock, Steven Tyler, Sting, Steve Perry, and more. However, one of the most exciting collaborations on the LP is a cover of “Let It Be” with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, as well as Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood.

The rendition is finally out now as a single. “Well, does it get any better than singing ‘Let It Be’ with Paul McCartney who wrote the song?” Parton said in a statement. “Not only that, he played piano! Well, it did get even better when Ringo Starr joined in on drums, Peter Frampton on guitar and Mick Fleetwood playing percussion. I mean, seriously, how much better does it get? Thanks guys!”

Previous singles include her fiery original track “World On Fire,” which is, according to her, about all politicians. She also shared an invigorating medley of “We Are The Champions” and “We Will Rock You.” About ever quitting music, she recently said, “‘I would never retire!” she exclaimed. “I would hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song on stage someday — and hopefully one I’ve written.”

Listen to Parton’s take on “Let It Be” above.

Rockstar is out 11/17 via Butterfly Records. Find more information here.