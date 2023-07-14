Dolly Parton has made it clear that she’s unstoppable. Her new album Rockstar arrives later this year, and it features Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, Sting, Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, and many more. And she has no plans to retire.

On Wednesday (July 12), the singer appeared on Ken Bruce’s Greatest Hits Radio for an interview. She explicitly stated that she has no intention of slowing down. “‘I would never retire!” she exclaimed. “I would hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song on stage someday — and hopefully one I’ve written.”

However, she did say earlier this year that she’s done touring. “I do not think I will ever tour again, but I do know I’ll do special shows here and there, now and then,” she said in an interview. “Maybe do a long weekend of shows, or just a few shows at a festival. But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore. I’ve done that my whole life, and it takes so much time and energy. I like to stay a little closer to home with my husband. We’re getting older now, and I don’t want to be gone for four or five weeks at a time. Something could happen. I would not feel right about that, if I were gone and somebody needed me. Or I would feel bad if I had to leave a tour if somebody got sick at home and needed me and then I had to walk out on the fans.”