Dua Lipa Addresses The Pregnancy Rumors She Started With Emojis

Dua Lipa recently spoke about her time spent quarantining with boyfriend Anwar Hadid in 2020, concluding that it has been good for the relationship. Recently, fans thought Lipa used a social media post to suggest that they took things to a new level and have a baby on the way. Pregnancy rumors flew, but now Lipa is putting them to rest.

She guested on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night and explained how she accidentally sparked pregnancy rumors with some emojis she didn’t consider carefully enough:

“This is ridiculous. So obviously, you can see all the emojis above. I like finding little random emojis. I put a little baby bottle, a little angel, some sparkles, random. I really didn’t think this through. I posted it, and then I look at the comments, and then somebody says, ‘Is she pregnant?’ And I look at the picture, I look at the comment, I look at the picture, I look at the comment. I’m like, ‘Surely I don’t look pregnant.’ And then I see that people have been writing stories saying that I posted some cryptic message that I might be announcing my pregnancy, and I’m just like, ‘Oh my god, these emojis have come to bite me in the ass. […] So I just deleted the caption, but see, I wasn’t smart enough and I didn’t take it off my Twitter.”

Watch Lipa’s full chat with Kimmel above.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.