Dua Lipa And Kylie Minogue Get Into A ‘Real Groove’ On Their New Remix

A month ago, Dua Lipa hosted her Studio 2054 livestream concert, and among the guests joining her for the performance was Kylie Minogue, who, like Lipa, also put out a disco-indebted album this year, DISCO. Minogue joined Lipa to perform Lipa’s Silk City collab “Electricity” as well as Minogue’s own “Real Groove.” Now the pair have turned in a studio version of “Real Groove” based on the performance, and it’s a ton of fun. The upbeat track could have fit right in on Future Nostalgia, which could really be seen as a sister album to Minogue’s DISCO.

Ahead of Studio 2054, Lipa sang the praises of Minogue, saying in one interview, “I love her. […] I’m just so happy because she’s based in London, was up for coming down and doing this and it’s gonna be a lot of fun, so I hope everyone enjoys it.” She added in another, “The queen, Kylie Minogue, is also joining me for Studio 2054, which I am so over the moon about, you have no idea. To be able to be there and share this space with her, I am just floored, honestly. I can’t believe it, I am so happy. That she would want to join me is just… I’m at a loss for words.”

Listen to “Real Groove (Studio 2054 Remix)” above.

Dua Lipa and Kylie Minogue are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.