“Levitating” has become one of Dua Lipa’s biggest hits, and that has been thanks in large part to the remix of the song that features DaBaby. Since he has been embroiled in controversy, though, the remix has started to lose its hold as the predominant version of the song (as opposed to the feature-less, Lipa-only version). In July, the remix started to get phased out of radio and prominent playlists. Earlier this month, the solo version of “Levitating” started to replace the remix on some Billboard charts.

Now, solo “Levitating” has replaced the remix on the chart: On this week’s Billboard Hot 100 dated September 4, “Levitating” sits at No. 6, and unlike last week, DaBaby is not credited on the song.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Sept. 4, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) August 30, 2021

A similar thing happened in 2020 (although not based on similar motivations), when Nicki Minaj’s credit on Doja Cat’s “Say So” was removed from the charts. At the time, Billboard explained, “After two weeks of Minaj showing as a featured artist on ‘Say So’ on the Hot 100 and other charts that utilize the same methodology, only Doja Cat is now listed, as the original version, without Minaj, is now driving the majority of overall activity for the song; the change does not affect any of Minaj’s achievements on those charts the past two weeks, and she continues not to be credited on the song on any airplay charts, as the vast majority of the song’s airplay is still for the original version.”

Meanwhile, with 34 weeks in the top 10 of the Hot 100, “Levitating” is now the longest-running top-10 song by a female artist and the third longest-running ever, behind The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (57 weeks) and Post Malone’s “Circles” (39).

.@DUALIPA's "Levitating" has now spent 34 weeks in the top 10 of the #Hot100 (No. 6 this week). That is the third-longest run in the top 10 of all time, after @theweeknd's "Blinding Lights" (57) and @PostMalone's "Circles" (39). — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) August 30, 2021

Elsewhere on the chart, The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” remains in the No. 1 spot for the fourth consecutive week.

