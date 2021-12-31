Dua Lipa has been filling our Instagram feeds with lots of lovely island photos of late, but she’s been on the job while traveling, too. The pop star is ending 2021 on a high note, by performing at the Unicef Gala in St. Barts. Though Dua only released her second album, Future Nostalgia, last year, she’s been using the time off from touring during the pandemic to release multiple variations of the record, from the Club Future Nostalgia take to the Moonlight Edition, and honing her performance skills in the meantime, too. With a massive tour on the horizon for 2022, including dates with both Megan Thee Stallion and Caroline Polachek, a few days on an island for a private performance sounds like a great way to get back into the live performance rhythm.

As Rolling Stone points out, Dua’s private performance was for the LuisaViaRoma Gala in St. Barths that raises money for UNICEF. In a short setlist that included some of her Future Nostalgia hits like “Physical” and “Levitating” — and her breakout hit, “New Rules” — Dua closed out the evening with the lead-off track for her second album, “Don’t Start Now.” Check out a clip of that performance below, and some shorter clips from Dua herself, along with a shot of the iconic green pants she wore during the performance.