A few days ago, Ed Sheeran announced a tour edition of his most recent album = (Equals), which dropped nine months ago. Since the release, he’s recruited Taylor Swift for a remix of “The Joker And The Queen” and then called on Lil Baby for a new take of “2Step.”

This new edition of = is out today, with the brand new songs “I Will Remember You” and “Welcome To The World,” along with two previously unreleased tracks “One Life” and “Penguins” that were both featured in the 2019 film Yesterday. It also features the aforementioned remixes that came after the initial record release, as well as his collaboration with Fireboy DML for “Peru” and with Bring Me The Horizon for “Bad Habits.” The latter crossover surprised everyone, despite Sheeran’s interest in heavy music: “I was really into death metal as a kid. I listened to Cradle Of Filth and Slipknot and all that stuff,” he said last summer.

“Released the Tour Edition of ‘=’ today,” Sheeran said in a statement. “9 extra tracks, including 2 brand new ones and 2 you might have heard in a film called Yesterday. I hope you love these songs as much as I do x.”

Listen to the new songs above and below.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.