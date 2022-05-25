Ed Sheeran Will Release Four New Songs Through A ‘Tour Edition’ Of ‘=’

Despite it being nine months since he released his fifth album = (Equals), Ed Sheeran has done a great job making sure that the album’s spirit stays alive during that time span. He recruited Taylor Swift for a remix of “The Joker And The Queen” and then called on Lil Baby for a new take of “2Step.” He’s also given performances of songs from the album on Saturday Night Live and at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. For his latest act, Sheeran is preparing to release a new edition of = with some new songs.

There’s new Ed music on the way! The tour edition of “=” drops this Friday. Includes 9 additional tracks, 2 brand new ones, and 2 that were featured in ‘Yesterday’. pic.twitter.com/zITyvLGVlr — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) May 25, 2022

“There’s new Ed music on the way!” an announcement on Sheeran’s Twitter page read. “The tour edition of ‘=’ drops this Friday. Includes 9 additional tracks, 2 brand new ones, and 2 that were featured in ‘Yesterday.’” Back in 2018, Sheeran played a fictional version of himself in the musical film Yesterday which featured appearances from Himesh Patel and Lily James. His two original tracks from the movie, “One Life” and “Penguins,” were never officially released, but at long last, they will finally be shared with the world thanks to the tour edition of =.

It remains to be seen what the nine additional songs and two new records will be. The announcement comes after Sheeran’s wife Cherry Seaborn gave birth to their second baby girl.

You can view Sheeran’s announcement in the post above.

