In the video for Fireboy DML’s “Champion,” the 25-year-old Abeokuta, Ogun, Nigeria native recruits burgeoning Inglewood-born superstar D Smoke as the two recite defiant, self-confident lyrics over an uptempo Afropop beat. The two indie labelmates stage an international link-up to deliver a fist-pumping anthem amid sweeping backdrops, declaring themselves legends in the making as a choir sings the refrain.

Fireboy DML is half a year removed from his latest full-length release, the Headie-winning Apollo. The project obtained Best R&B Album honors earlier this year, while Fireboy himself earned a Viewer’s Choice award. The album single “Tattoo” also won Best R&B Single. Last month, Fireboy told DJ Booth of “Champion,” “I want to go down a legend. I want my music to live forever and continue to change people’s lives long after I’m gone. I also want to be remembered not just as a good musician but as a good person.”

D Smoke will seek to follow-up on his collaborator’s success at this year’s Grammy Awards later this month. His album Black Habits is up for Best Rap Album while the Netflix Rhythm + Flow winner also contends for Best New Artist.

Watch Fireboy DML’s “Champion” video featuring D Smoke above.