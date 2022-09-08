Recently, Ed Sheeran apparently asked The 1975 to open for him on tour. Matty Healy went ahead and turned down that offer, despite how massive it was financially. Now, he’s explained why.

In a new New Yorker interview, Healy said:

“It’s difficult to be big and say — genuinely — that I have zero commercial ambition. There’s definitely a ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ kind of thing, which is where, listen, we’ve never known what to do and we’ve never tried to do anything. So the second we stop doing that, we’ll probably f*ck up. I tend to say no to stuff for money. I don’t know how you can write this up without it being rude or inappropriate, but I just got offered a four-month tour next year of stadiums with the biggest singer-songwriter in the world that would’ve made me money that I’ve never even seen or heard of in my life.”

The interviewer guessed he was talking about Sheeran and Healy confirmed, continuing, “Yeah. And I got offered to be main support and do whatever I want. Think about the money you think I’m getting offered — it’s not just offered, it’s what he can afford because of what he makes for shows — and then just triple it. It’s insane. The thing that’s stopped me just doing that is because — I don’t care. It’s not worth it. Not because I don’t like Ed Sheeran. I think he’s, in a lot of ways, a genius, and he does what he does better than anybody else. But opening up for somebody and not just being real, that’s the kind of stuff I think about.”

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.