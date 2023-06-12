Ed Sheeran is working himself to the bone. In support of his latest album — (Subtract), the “Bad Habits” singer has embarked on two simultaneous tours, The Mathematics Tour and The Subtract Tour. Based on the latest attendance roundups, it seems to have been worth it.

Based on reports from NJ.com, Sheeran’s recent The Mathematics Tour stop at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey broke an attendance record previously held by rockers U2. The outlet shared that the final attendee count for the show on Saturday, June 10, came in at just above 89,000 fans. U2’s 360° World Tour previously held the record at the venue, bringing in 88,491 fans on July 20, 2011. Overall, the venue’s standard seated capacity is 82,500. Both tours allowed standing-only tickets.

When discussing why he decided to coordinate two separate tours, Sheeran wrote on Instagram, “I’m playing some smaller theatre shows in the US this summer, so I can play Subtract the entire way through with full band in an intimate setting.”

For The Mathematics Tour, Sheeran is playing his bigger hits, including “Shape Of You,” “Bad Habits,” and “Thinking Out Loud,” with support from rotating openers Khalid, Russ, Dylan, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns, and Maisie Peters as the openers. Check out the setlist for The Mathmatics Tour here.

View the remaining tour dates below.

06/17 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

06/18 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

06/24 — Landover, MD @ FedExField

06/30 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

07/01 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

07/08 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium

07/15 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

07/22 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

07/29 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

08/05 — Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

08/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

08/19 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

08/26 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

09/02 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

09/09 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

09/16 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

09/23 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

— (Subtract) is out now via Asylum and Atlantic. Find more information here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.