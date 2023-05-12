After a few months of single releases like “Put You On Game,” “Nasty,” and “Fall For You,” Russ offers fans a more filling appetizer with Chomp 2.5, the follow-up to his 2021 album Chomp 2.

Whereas Chomp 2 was a full-length collection of songs, Chomp 2.5 returns to the roots laid by the original EP with six new songs. Also while both previous projects were notable for pairing the New Jersey rapper with multisyllabic spitting peers like Big Sean, Jadakiss, Lloyd Banks, Mozzy, Papoose, and Ransom, this time, he goes solo. This time, though, he’s got a star-studded collection of producers aboard for the trip including 9th Wonder, The Alchemist, Boi-1da, Havoc, and Statik Selektah.

Russ’ independent hustle took him places in 2022, from reuniting with Black Thought on “Because,” to collaborating with Ed Sheeran on “Are You Entertained.” And although he canceled his European tour for mental health reasons, he was also able to boast that he’s the first solo rapper to perform at the pyramids.

The Uproxx cover star also launched his own “artist-friendly” label, continuing his crusade to prove that the major record labels are obsolete and artists are better off doing their work for themselves.

Check out Chomp 2.5, out now via Diemon, below.