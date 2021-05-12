Even though the Brit Awards are a UK-based event, last night’s ceremony yielded a ton of headlines for American fans to sink their teeth into. Dua Lipa and The Weeknd delivered exemplary performances, Taylor Swift gave a memorable acceptance speech, and Olivia Rodrigo finally got to meet Swift in person and give her a handwritten letter. Haim turned some heads as well, both by winning an award and with a revealing wardrobe malfunction.

During the broadcast, Haim picked up the award for Best International Group. The sisters were in attendance, and as they got up from their seats to claim their prize, Este, wearing a black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline, accidentally exposed her nipple. Then, when she and her sisters were on stage, she again inadvertently showed some skin due to the positioning of her top.

At some point between then and this afternoon, Este heard about the mishap. She’s taking it in stride, as evidenced by her hopping on Twitter to share an applause-worthy response to the situation. From the Haim account, Esta posted a screenshot of one of the slips (but with the nip covered with an asterisk) and wrote, “i didn’t mind that my tits were out last night because my ex’s were reminded of what they’re missing.”

i didn’t mind that my tits were out last night because my ex’s were reminded of what they’re missing pic.twitter.com/WzHGIpvrIb — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) May 12, 2021

The band also took to social media to send a message of gratitude to their UK fans, writing on Instagram, “even though we are an American band, the UK was the first place to embrace us before anyone else. we would not be where we are today without your full on support from the jump. We are so unbelievably honored to take home a Brit. this mean so much to us. can’t wait to come back and tour this September and play the sh*t out of this album !!”

