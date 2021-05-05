Since releasing their 2020 album Women In Music Pt. III, the Haim sisters have been busy. This year alone, Haim have shared remixes of several of their songs, dropped a Taylor Swift collaboration, and performed at the 2021 Grammy Awards. It now looks like Haim have one more unreleased song up their sleeves, which can be heard in the trailer to one of Netflix’s romance movies.

Netflix debuted a trailer to their upcoming film The Last Letter From Your Lover, which is based on the Jojo Moyes’ popular romance novel and slated for a July 23rd premiere. It stars Shailene Woodley, Felicity Jones, Callum Turner, Joe Alwyn and Nabhaan Rizwan and tells the story of a journalist who uncovered a number of secret letters from the ’60s. According the Billboard, the song heard in the trailer’s outro is actually a snippet of an original track the Haim sisters wrote for the film’s soundtrack. The teaser is brief, but Haim can be heard singing, “We are, we are, we are forever / We are, we are, we are tonight” over soft piano keys.

The preview of the new song arrives shortly after Haim were finally able to reschedule some tour dates. Their six-show 2021 UK tour kicks off in late September is Glasgow and comes to a close a week later in London.

Watch the trailer to Netflix’s The Last Letter From Your Lover above.