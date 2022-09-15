Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This is a huge week for Nike fans and we’re showing the love with seven of our eight picks this roundup going to the Swoosh. Whether you’re a fan of classic AF-1s, forgotten vintage runners like the Air Pegasus or radical re-imaginings like this week’s J Balvin Air Jordan 2s, we’ve got a little something for every sort of Nike fan out there. The only other brand to score a spot on our top eight this week is Adidas with a four colorway drop of the Samba Golf. We’re a little surprised that New Balance and Yeezy Brand are keeping quiet this week, which leads us to believe that they have something big coming out in the coming weeks. For now let’s dive into this week’s eight best sneaker drops and where to find them. Once you’ve hit the kicks, be sure to check out the latest Style Watch to complete the fit.

Nike Air Force 1 x Off-White Brooklyn In a celebration of Brooklyn Museum’s posthumous Virgil Abloh retrospective, Figures of Speech, the same bright green unreleased Off-White AF1s worn by the museum staff is finally getting a retail release this week. Featuring a monochromatic upper in Light Green Spark, this AF-1 features brilliant metallic swooshes, an exposed foam tongue with a cut-out window, and those classic Abloh zip ties. The number of unreleased Abloh designed sneakers is slowly dwindling so as excited as we are for these to finally drop, it’s also a bit bitter sweet. The Nike Air Force 1 x Off-White Brooklyn is out now for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Air Force 1 Vintage Photon Dust and Sail As brilliant as Abloh’s take on the AF-1 is, for some people the silhouette willl always look best in an understated low-key colorway, and this week’s Photon Dust and Sail iteration takes the classic all-white AF-1 and ages it up a bit with some vintage detailing. Featuring a weathered canvas and embossed suede upper, the Photon Dust and Sail manages to look both crispy fresh and weathered and worn, with a coconut milk outsole and vintage Nike branding rounding out the design. The Nike Air Force 1 Vintage Photon Dust and Sail is out now for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Women’s Air Force 1 ’07 LX Coconut Milk and Lemon Wash Your eyes don’t deceive you, this is yet another AF-1 worth copping this week. Let’s just call it the week of the Air Force 1 because in addition to the three that made our list, Nike is dropping four other takes on the silhouette. We’re not complaining, but we’re not about to dedicate a whole SNX to the AF-1. We just won’t do it! Featuring a Coconut Milk leather upper with Lemon Wash laces and outsole, and a chunky jelly swoosh this AF-1 is beefed up with some extra cushioning for a more comfortable and modern fit. The Women’s Air Force 1 ’07 LX Coconut Milk and Lemon wash is set to drop on September 14th for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Jordan Super Play J Balvin It feels a bit late in the year for a sandal (we would’ve worn these exclusively last week during the ridiculous heatwave hitting the southwest) but hey, it’s J Balvin so we’ll take it. This Jordan Super Play slide features puffy over panels with dreamy cloud graphics, a velcro strap, rainbow detailing, and sits atop a glow-in-the-dark foam sole. It’s a perfect match for Balvin’s music which is always colorful and bursting with life. The Nike Jordan Super Play J Balvin is set to drop on September 15th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $70. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT.

Nike Air Jordan 2 J Balvin The sandals are cool and all but this J Balvin Jordan 2 is easily the highlight of the week. The Jordan 2 silhouette has been in renaissance mode all year but there isn’t a single drop that updates the design as heavily as this cloudy take. Featuring a Celestine Blue upper with puffy panels and cloud graphics at the translucent mudguard heel, the J Balvin 2 features the same rainbow accents and glow in the dark outsole as the Super Play with a light up tongue logo, Air cushioning, and a mix or premium materials across the upper. Rounding out the design is J Balvin’s smiley logo peeking out through the translucent heel. The Nike Air Jordan 2 J Balvin is set to drop on September 15th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $300. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike NOCTA Hot Step Black and Yellow Drake’s NOCTA Hot Step is getting a new Black and Yellow colorway this week, any other week this would be a big deal but it’s definitely being overshadowed by the more exciting Balvin AJ-2. But if you’re a fan of simpler more minimalist designs, this might be your pick up the week.

Featuring an Air Terra Humara inspired upper in premium pebbled leather, the Hot Step features shimmering 3M accents and G-TEK traction for a comfortable glide. Nike didn’t want to give Ye his own imprint back when they were producing Air Yeezys together, but they gave Drake one and we’re getting this? Interesting move Nike. The Nike NOCTA Hot Step is set to drop on September 16th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Pegasus 83 Vintage Sail Considering this is something like the fourth dope Air Pegasus colorway we’ve gotten this year, we think it’s pretty safe to say that the Air Pegasus is back! This old early ‘80s runner features a weathered canvas upper with embossed suede detailing in a Sail colorway with bright teal laces adding some contrast. It’s not the sort of release that’s going to break the internet or make you money on the aftermarket, but it sure looks great! The Nike Air Pegasus ’83 Vintage Sail is set to drop on September 16th at 7:00 AM for a retail price of $105. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Adidas Special Edition Samba Spikeless Golf While this is very much Nike’s week (they scored 7 picks out of our total 8) Adidas slipped one in with this four colorway drop of the Samba. But this isn’t just any Adidas Samba, it’s a special spikeless version of the Samba Golf, which features a subtly different design. The Golf takes the classic Samba design outline and beefs it up with extra cushioning for a more comfortable fit. The Samba Golf features a synthetic upper with a reinforced toe shape for added stability, and OrthLite sockliner cushion, and a thick tread rubber outsole.