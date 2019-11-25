Finneas Says Billie Eilish Is ‘Evolving’ On Her ‘Experimental’ New Album

Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is a huge hit, so naturally, fans are wondering when Eilish’s next album is coming. Her brother Finneas, who co-wrote and produced the album with her, has offered an update on Eilish’s new material, saying that it’s “a little bit experimental.”

In an interview with Billboard, Finneas said, “I think so far, in album two… there’s just a lot of stories we felt we didn’t get to tell yet. We’re just trying to tell all those and we’re being a little bit experimental. I think if you’re not trying to change things a little bit, you’re not evolving. So I think we’re just trying to embrace everything that we are proud of in our music and also just try new things and experiment and give people stuff to look forward to.”

He added that he and his sister don’t always agree on things, which is ultimately better for their collaborative spirits, saying, “I think that’s probably the number one reason why collaboration is good. You disagree with each other about things and then what we always say is whichever one of us is more passionate about the issue is the winner, because if you care about something enough to fight for it, that means it’s probably a good thing.”

This isn’t the first Eilish album update Finneas has offered lately, as he recently told Zane Lowe, “I’m writing the album now and I think the album’s all new. I think it’ll mirror When We All Fall Asleep in that sense that the EP had ‘Ocean Eyes’ and ‘Bellyache’ and then the album was just only album songs and no re-releases, so we’re excited about that one. We’re deep into the creative process on new material for sure.”

Watch the interview here, and revisit our review of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? here.