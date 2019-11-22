Las Vegas Betting Odds Suggest Billie Eilish Might Win All Four Major Grammy Awards

It’s been two days since the full list of 2020 Grammy Award nominees was revealed, which means for at least the past 48 hours, people have been making their predictions about who they think will come home with what awards. The most hotly contested honors are the four major ones: Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist. Billie Eilish is nominated for all of those, and Las Vegas betting odds suggest that she is the favorite to win all of them.

BetOnline notes that Eilish and her work do indeed have the most favorable betting odds in those four Grammy categories. The odds of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? winning Album Of The Year are 2/3 (or -150, meaning it would take a $150 bet to win $100). Her closest competitor in that category is Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next, which has 3/1 odds (or +300, meaning a $100 bet would result in a profit of $300). Eilish’s odds for winning Best New Artist are also favorable at 4/5 (-125), while Lizzo’s are 11/10 (+110). Eilish is also expected to win Record Of The Year for “Bad Guy,” at 4/5 odds (-125), with the runner-up being Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” at 11/4 odds (+275).

“Bad Guy” isn’t the sole favorite for Song Of The Year, though, as both that song and Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” have 2/1 odds (+200), while Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” has 3/1 odds (+300).

