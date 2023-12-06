Uproxx cover star Griff treated fans to her new song, “Astronaut,” today. Rounding out her Vert1go Vol. 1 chapter, the ballad features piano from none other than Coldplay’s Chris Martin. The two had discussed collaborating after she opened for the band on tour.

“He really got stuck in,” Griff shared. “We listened to maybe 30 of my songs together, but he kept stopping ‘Astronaut.’ Chris advised me to strip it all back and keep things simple, so I had the cheek to ask him to play on it himself and I am so honored he agreed.”

It found Griff lyrically struggling with feeling abandoned in love. “In young relationships, when someone needs time to figure out and find themselves without you, it hurts because you’re left wondering what about yourself wasn’t enough for them,” she added.

Along with the song’s release, Griff dropped a live video of her performance that was filmed at London’s Greenwich Maritime Museum.

She also has two forthcoming headline tour dates. Fans can catch her at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles on February 6, before she heads to New York’s Le Poisson Rouge on February 9, 2024. From there, Griff is playing a European tour, with a complete list of dates and more information available here.

Check out the video for Griff’s “Astronaut” above.

