As the coronavirus pandemic spreads and pushes people to remain indoors, musicians are offering entertainment for fans stuck in quarantine. Whether it’s in the form of a livestream or new music, many musicians are offering relief through music. Grimes is the latest artist to offer a creative outlet. Grimes invites fans to insert her into their own versions of the singer’s “You’ll Miss Me When I’m Not Around” video.

In order for fans to execute the video’s remake, Grimes shared a visual where she’s standing in front of a green screen holding a sword. In the video’s description, Grimes further lays out her instructions. The singer is offering a full art kit for fans to download and use in a preferred creative software. Of the recreated videos uploaded to YouTube, Grimes will be sharing her favorite versions to social media.

Ahead of the new contest’s release, Grimes opened up about the meaning behind her Miss Anthropocene track “Delete Forever.” In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Grimes said the acoustic guitar track is about the harmful effects of opioid addiction: “It’s kind of about the opioid epidemic and that kind of thing,” she said. “I’ve had quite a few friends actually pass away. In particular, one friend when I was 18 passed away from complications related to opioid addiction.” Grimes added that the death of Lil Peep and Juice WRLD’s made her feel a “weird hopelessness” because they were both artists who spoke freely about mental health.

Watch the “You’ll Miss Me When I’m Not Around” green screen video above.

Miss Anthropocene is out now via 4AD. Get it here.