There’s no denying the resurgence of Y2K/2000s trends across the fashion industry. Yet, in the world of music, the ’90s continue to dominate. Across genres, fans and musicians alike can’t seem to get enough of that era. Several acts that break big during that time have made fierce comebacks, including Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys. However, there’s one band that has remained awfully quiet musically. That band is no other than No Doubt.

Although the indie rock group hasn’t released any new music in a decade, frontwoman Gwen Stefani has remained visible since going solo in 2003. However, since her departure from NBC’s The Voice, fans of the group wonder if considering now that her plate is a bit less full, she would consider a reunion with her bandmates.

In a new interview with WSJ, Stefani revealed she’d be open to the idea. When asked, the “Hollaback Girl” singer initially played coy, saying, “what are the odds of anything?”

Later the singer decided to answer the question more directly, stating, “Anything can happen. I have no idea what’s going to happen with No Doubt. We haven’t really talked about doing anything, but it feels like everyone is, right?”

Stefani also acknowledged a reunion could be a lucrative opportunity for the group sharing, “All the ’90s people — Blink-182 did an eight-month tour that sold out in like five minutes.”

Nothing is entirely confirmed, but it seems like a No Doubt reunion could be something we see in the new year.