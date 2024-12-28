This year in music was filled with surprise album releases, jaw-dropping collaborating, and shocking reunions. At Coachella 2024, No Doubt pulled off the latter. Back in April, the “Don’t Speak” musicians rekindled their musicial flame onstage with a headlining set.

Despite the band’s performance magic for frontwoman Gwen Stefani, it was “overwhelming” to take in. During a chat with Britain magazine HELLO!, Stefani opened up about the performance.

“Incredible,” she said. “Performing at Coachella and feeling all that love for us after all this time was kind of overwhelming. We hadn’t done anything together for so long, so to do that and be there for each other, with all of our families, meant so much to me. It had been so long but it was as if we had never been apart.”

However, Stefani still feels “incredibly lucky” to have had the opportunity and the group’s overall success.

“Just incredibly lucky I have been and still am,” she said. “I look back at that little dyslexic girl from Orange County and I think she did okay. To be able to sing and write songs is all I ever wanted to do. It’s all I’m good at. I feel so blessed to still be out there sharing the music.”