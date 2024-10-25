Fame ain’t all it’s cracked up to be. Halsey shares her thoughts on the subject on her wistful new song, “Only Living Girl In LA.” In it, she wonders, “If I ever left behind my body / Do you think they’d laugh at how I died? / Or take a photo of my family in the lobby? / The ceremony’s small in size… / ’Cause I don’t know if I could sell out my own funeral / At least, not at this point in time.”

Her words are extra poignant in the wake of the death of former One Direction member Liam Payne, after photos of his body were shared by TMZ, sparking a backlash among fans. In “Only Living Girl In LA,” Halsey ponders the public’s appetite for lurid stories about their favorite celebrities, and how quickly the audience can jump from one topic to the next, making artists feel lost and inadequate in the wake.

It’s an appropriate concept for an album called The Great Impersonator, which Halsey released today after sharing similarly introspective singles such as “I Never Loved You,” “Ego,” and “Lonely Is The Muse.” The singer previously said she thought the album “would be the last one I ever made” due to a lupus diagnosis and the resulting health problems, including a recent seizure.

You can listen to “Only Living Girl In LA” above.

