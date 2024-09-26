A ‘Very Scary’ Seizure Landed Halsey In The Hospital For ‘A Few Days’

Halsey faced a health scare recently, but fortunately, the artist appears to be alright.

Yesterday (September 25), Halsey took to Instagram to share a video of herself lying in a hospital bed, alongside fiancé Avan Jogia, writing in the post’s caption, “Happy Late Bi Visibility Day. This year I’m celebrating by dying with a man by my side (for legal reasons that’s a joke).”

Then, late last night, a fan on X (formerly Twitter) asked about Halsey’s health and the singer responded, “I’m home from the hospital now after a few days, so a win is a win!” Somebody else asked if Halsey’s hospital visit was “related to chronic health issues or something new/acute” and she responded, “I had a seizure! Very scary! Don’t recommend it!”

Beyond that unfortunate bump in the road, though, things are largely going well for Halsey. She’s in the middle of rolling out her new album, The Great Impersonator, and she got some stage time at the 2024 MTV VMAs earlier this month to perform “Ego.”

This all comes after, though, Halsey called out her “own fans for being hands down meaner to me than any other people on the planet” following the release of her single “Lucky.”