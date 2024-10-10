We’re a few New Music Fridays away from Halsey’s latest album, The Great Impersonator, which is set to drop on October 25. She further teased the project today with a new song “I Never Loved You.”

Aside from the single, Halsey has also been rolling out the album by sharing re-creations of photos of music stars who inspired songs from the project. Halsey has so far done Dolly Parton, PJ Harvey, Kate Bush, and Cher.

Halsey previously said of her upcoming album:

“I really thought this album would be the last one I ever made. When you get sick like that, you start thinking about ways it could have all been different. What if this isn’t how it all went down? 18-year-old Ashley becomes Halsey in 2014. What if I debuted in the early 2000s? The ’90s? The ’80s? The ’70s? Am I still Halsey every time, in every timeline? Do I still get sick? Do I become a mom? Am I happy? Lonely? Have I done enough? Have I told the truth? I spent half my life being someone else. I never stopped to ask myself: If it all ended right now, is this the person you’d be proud to leave behind? Is it even you?”

Listen to “I Never Loved You” above.

The Great Impersonator is out 10/25 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.