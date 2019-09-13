Halsey’s first two albums — 2015’s Badlands and 2017’s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom — came out two years apart, so naturally, Halsey fans in 2019 have been wondering when her third record will drop. Last night, Halsey answered that question, revealing that her upcoming album is called Maniac, and that it will be released early next year, on January 17.

Halsey announced the album with a tweet, which featured a link that led to a live YouTube video of her creating a painting on a giant canvas. The stream lasted for over 7-and-a-half hours, and when Halsey was finished, she had painted an impressive re-creation of the Maniac album art. The video was titled “Halsey – Graveyard Out 9/13,” and sure enough, Halsey released a new single called “Graveyard.”

On the song (the video for which is a time-lapse of the painting video but shot from a different angle), Halsey sings about how devoted she is to a love interest, even in the worst of times: “They say I may be making a mistake / I would’ve followed all the way, no matter how far / I know when you go down all your darkest roads / I would’ve followed all the way to the graveyard.”

The Maniac tracklist is not yet available, although album listings on digital retailers reveal that the album will have 16 tracks, with “Graveyard” as Track 3 and the previously released single “Without Me” as Track 9.

Watch the time-lapse video for “Graveyard” above (as well as the full-length version, if you have that kind of time), and check out the Maniac album art below.

Maniac is out 1/17/2020 via Capitol Records. Pre-order it here.