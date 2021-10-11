It’s been about three months since Halsey gave birth to their first child, and in the days since, she has been open about the start of her parenthood journey. In early August, they showed off photos of their postpartum stretch marks, and later that month, she shared her frustrations with how some in the music industry handled her pregnancy. Now Halsey is one again pulling the curtain back, this time on their Saturday Night Live performance and what their body looks like now.

During her performance of “I Am Not A Woman, I’m A God,” Halsey wore a tight-fitting and physically flattering outfit, which apparently led to a lot of compliments. Halsey addressed that praise in a new Instagram post today by sharing photos showing that her postpartum body isn’t as slender as it seemed on SNL.

In a lengthy caption, Halsey explained, “The body behind all those compliments the other night was wearing a custom tailored outfit and lighted perfectly after much testing, so I could feel good and do my job. I do not want to feed the Illusion that you’re meant to feel and look ‘great’ immediately postpartum. […] I will never have my ‘pre baby body back’ no matter how it changes physically because I have now had a baby! And that has altered me forever; emotionally, spiritually, and physically. That change is permanent. And I don’t want to go back!”

Find Halsey’s post below.