In January, Halsey announced to the world that she was pregnant. That was nearly seven months ago now, and she already had a bump in those pictures, so it would seem that she’s due soon. Indeed, that timeline is accurate, as Halsey revealed today that she actually had the baby, named Ender Ridley Aydin, a few days ago, on July 14.

On Instagram today, Halsey shared a pair of photos, one of herself holding the baby and looking at boyfriend Alev Aydin, and another of the baby breastfeeding. She captioned the post, “Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love. Ender Ridley Aydin, 7/14/2021.”

The comments were flooded with congratulatory comments, including some from music peers like Demi Lovato and Olivia Rodrigo, the latter of whom wrote, “the most beautiful family! congratulations [heart emojis].”

This comes after Halsey declared that her new album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power (which features nipple-freeing cover art) is about pregnancy and childbirth, saying, “This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth. It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months. The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully. My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being.”