Suga has been on a tour of NBA arenas in recent weeks, taking in the Knicks’ recently ended playoff run at Madison Square Garden on April 30 and watching the Lakers advance to the Western Conference Semifinals last Friday, May 12, at Crypto.com Arena. It’s all in a day’s work for an NBA Ambassador.

But the BTS star is used to being an arena’s main attraction. That was the case at Kia Forum in Los Angeles on May 10, May 11, and May 14 during his first-ever headlining solo trek in support of his D-Day album under his Agust D moniker.

On Sunday, May 14, Suga brought out Halsey to perform “Suga’s Interlude” live together for the first time. The track is housed on Halsey’s January 2020 album Manic. Kia Forum posted a two-minute video of the moment:

“Last time you were in LA, you were at my house,” Halsey told Suga on stage. “And now, I feel like I’m in your house.”

“This is my house!” Suga said, playing up the crowd.

Earlier in the day, Halsey acknowledged Mother’s Day by sharing a throwback photo from when she was pregnant with her nearly two-year-old son.