Suga has been on a tour of NBA arenas in recent weeks, taking in the Knicks’ recently ended playoff run at Madison Square Garden on April 30 and watching the Lakers advance to the Western Conference Semifinals last Friday, May 12, at Crypto.com Arena. It’s all in a day’s work for an NBA Ambassador.
But the BTS star is used to being an arena’s main attraction. That was the case at Kia Forum in Los Angeles on May 10, May 11, and May 14 during his first-ever headlining solo trek in support of his D-Day album under his Agust D moniker.
On Sunday, May 14, Suga brought out Halsey to perform “Suga’s Interlude” live together for the first time. The track is housed on Halsey’s January 2020 album Manic. Kia Forum posted a two-minute video of the moment:
“SUGA’s Interlude” with surprise guest @Halsey! ✨#SUGA_AgustD_TOUR_in_LA #D_DAY_TOUR #DDAY #SUGA #AgustD #슈가 #AgustD_SUGA_Tour_in_LA pic.twitter.com/Nx9z59ZCgz
— The Kia Forum (@thekiaforum) May 15, 2023
“Last time you were in LA, you were at my house,” Halsey told Suga on stage. “And now, I feel like I’m in your house.”
“This is my house!” Suga said, playing up the crowd.
Earlier in the day, Halsey acknowledged Mother’s Day by sharing a throwback photo from when she was pregnant with her nearly two-year-old son.
“I gently reminisce on days like this one, pictured. Days before I knew just how large a transformation I had in store. The growing circumference of my body couldn’t even begin to compete with the ways that my heart soul and mind would expand,” the caption reads. “I stepped into motherhood like a pair of new leather shoes. As they wear-in and soften each day, I can’t imagine what it was like before them. Worth every blister. (It helps, I suppose, that I have the best little boy in the world…) For all the roads that took me here, I am so grateful to be his Mommy. Happy Mother’s Day.”
Last Friday, May 12, Halsey also provided an update on new music on Tumblr, seemingly nodding toward splitting from Capitol Records last month (as reported by the likes of Billboard and Variety).
Read the post below.
“Hello. Hi. I know you want new music.
I want you to know that I am hard at work. There were some restrictions I was under, for a lot longer than it seemed, but they are no longer in the way. I’m sure you can fill in the blanks.
I’m always writing aimlessly and lawlessly as you know. But ‘album mode’ is a whole other arena and the games are just beginning. I am working on some of my favorite stuff I’ve ever conjured. Wild to think that it hasn’t even been 2 years since IICHLIWP! I know it feels like so much longer. It does to me too. But there were 2 years and 7 months between HFK and Manic and honestly I think it was worth it. The time I took. And the growth that got me from that album to the next.
Thank you for having the patience and the faith.
It will pay off in the long run.
This feels like my debut all over again, in some ways.
Your love and support have carried me through a time where I thought maybe I only had a few albums left in me, but I know now that there are so many more than I could have ever dreamed.
Anyways, I love you.
Down the rabbit hole I go
See you soon.”