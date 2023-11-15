The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been unfolding for nearly a century now, and ultimately, it’s a complex situation. It’s become particularly intense in recent months, and now, Halsey, who has previously spoken out in support of the Palestinian people, has shared some thoughts. In a new post, she revealed how her previous speech forced her to take significant measures to ensure her personal safety.

In a pair of Instagram Story text posts shared yesterday (November 14), Halsey explained she hasn’t spoken out in a while due to “cowardice,” because she’s “exceptionally anxious about navigating my responsibility as a career activist as it pertains to my daily life off of social media.”

She went on to note:

“During my last tour I had a volume of violent and threatening events occur that resulted in my home being swatted multiple times and required the presence of snipers in the sky during most of my shows that summer. After that happened, I made a conscious decision to protect my family from people who plan to enact violence towards me in disagreement of my opinions.”

She concluded the post by reaffirming her “stance regarding the liberation of the Palestinian people” and wrote, “I am making a series of size-able donations to relief and support organizations. My politics are uncomplicated and remain unchanged. I condemn any organized body of power unleashing acts of violence against innocent civilians. The rise of Antisemitism and Islamophobia is undeniable. I stand against hate speech in all forms. I stand for freedom and the right to live safely.”

Find Halsey’s full statement below.