These Photos Of Los Angeles’ HARD Summer 2023 Show Why It Is The Class Of Dance Music Festivals

For the first time in ten years, HARD Summer returned to Los Angeles for a sprawling event that took over Exposition Park this past weekend. It was a welcome return to the city where HARD was born, beginning in 2007 and expanding to its regular Summer, Halloween, and one-off events over the years. But after a decade in the I.E., it was time for HARD to return home, anchored by a headline B2B set from Skrillex and Four Tet, and featuring the likes of Kai Wachi, IsoXO, Amémé, Kid Cudi, and many more. The talent was predictably world-class, but that’s only a part of HARD’s story.

Having run this event for as many years as they have, HARD has also mastered the logistics necessary for a successful event. Reports from the ground praised the overall safety and organization of the festival footprint, the food options, and curation. Scheduling meant that some tough choices had to be made, particularly with the big-ticket artists, but this is often necessary to prevent overcrowding at certain stages.

Short of experiencing HARD in person, the below photos will have to do to give you a solid case of FOMO. HARD will surely be back, so make sure not to miss out next time.

