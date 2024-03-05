This summer, HARD Summer Music Festival will take place at Inglewood’s Hollywood Park. Over the course of two days (August 3 and 4), the festival will bring some of the biggest names in electronic dance music to the West Coast.

Taking the stage on Saturday, August 3 are Disclosure, Jamie XX, Channel Tres, Boyz Noize, and special guest, Nelly Furtado.

On Sunday, August 4, fans can look forward to seeing Major Lazer, Dillon Francis, Troy Boi, Kenny Beats, and more. EDM veterans Chase & Status will appear as that night’s special guest.

Passes for HARD Summer Music Festival will go on sale Friday (March 8) at 10 a.m. PST. Two-day GA, GA+, and VIP festival passes will be available for purchase via the festival’s official website. Fans can also set up payment plans beginning at $9.95.

This year marks the festival’s first iteration at Hollywood Park.

“Spanning 300 acres, this mixed-use development promises a fresh experience for attendees,” reads a press release. “With its spacious layout, Hollywood Park offers ample room for dancing and exploration, interactive features, and innovative activations, ensuring a fully immersive music festival experience.”

You can see the full lineup below.

