At this point, it feels like nothing else in pop can really take place until Harry Styles releases his next album. Harry’s House has already earned the praise of Joni Mitchell, who seems to be a namesake of sorts for the title, earned Harry a spot on the Coachella lineup — where he previewed not one but two new songs — and spawned the hit single “As It Was.” What else can he do before the album drops in a few weeks? Well, plenty it seems. Not only is “As It Was” back on top of the charts at the No. 1 spot, after a brief dethroning by Jack Harlow’s “First Class,” and that might be the only thing delaying another new song from the record.

When it come, the next single is likely to be “Boyfriends,” a much slower track that nevertheless has already become a fan favorite because of how it dismantles the bad behavior of men who date women! Imagine that. “Late Night Talking” would be another good pick, but instead of giving us new music, tonight Harry gave us the idea of new music by sharing the entire tracklist for the record. Let the speculation begin, this thing ain’t over until it’s over.

Harry’s House tracklist:

Side A

1. “Music For A Sushi Restaurant”

2. “Late Night Talking”

3. “Grapejuice”

4. “As It Was”

5. “Daylight”

6. “Little Freak”

7. “Matilda”

Side B

8. “Cinema”

9. “Daydreaming”

10. “Keep Driving”

11. “Satellite”

12. “Boyfriends”

13. “Love Of My Life”