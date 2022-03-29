Harry Styles has quite a busy schedule ahead of him. He recently announced that his third album Harry’s House will arrive towards the end of May. It’ll be his first full-length project since late 2019’s Fine Line. The project received Grammy nominations in the Foreign Pop/Rock Album or Soundtrack of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album categories. “Watermelon Sugar” and “Adore You” were also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video respectively, with the former winning. Harry is hoping for similar success this time around with Harry’s House, and it appears that it’ll require him to let go of some prior obligations.

According to The New Yorker and Billboard, Harry has dropped out of his role in the remake of the 1992 silent film Nosferatu. His last-minute exit from the film was reportedly due to a scheduling conflict. His appearance in the classic gothic horror would’ve made for his fifth acting role following 2017’s Dunkirk, 2021’s Eternals, and this year’s upcoming films Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman. Harry’s appearance in Nosferatu also would’ve made for his second role in a horror film.

In other news, Harry recently announced the release date for his first single off Harry’s House. “As It Was” will arrive on April 1, less than two months before Harry’s House drops on May 20. Elsewhere, Harry styles will also take the stage as a headlining act at this year’s Coachella Festival.

Harry’s House is out 5/20 via Columbia Records. Pre-save it here.