Harry Styles’ sophomore effort Fine Line arrived as the first No. 1 album of 2020. Following an intriguing album rollout, where Styles’ team created travel advertisements for a completely fictional island, Styles has shared cinematic visuals accompanying several tracks. Now, Styles returns with a sunny video set to his certified Platinum single “Watermelon Sugar.”

Directed by Bradley & Pablo and filmed ahead of the pandemic in Malibu, Styles aptly wrote in the description that the video is “dedicated to touching.” A celebration of summer, the visual opens with Styles enjoying a slice of watermelon on a scenic beach. Styles is then suddenly surrounded by a group of models feeding him various fruits. Afterward, Styles and his entourage enjoy a raucous picnic before basking in the sun’s rays in the sand.

Ahead of the video’s release and before the pandemic diffused his touring plans, Styles was gearing up to embark on a massive North American tour with support from Jenny Lewis. The support act was an unlikely choice by Styles, even to Lewis herself. Lewis admitted she was surprised by his choice because the two had never spoken before. “We don’t know each other — I’ve never met him,” Lewis said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “I think he really likes On The Line.”

Watch Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” video above.

Fine Line is out now via Columbia. Get it here.

