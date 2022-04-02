Just a couple of days into the spring season, Harry Styles announced that his third album would arrive just in time for the summer. The singer revealed that the upcoming project would be titled Harry’s House and that it will be available for listeners to enjoy on May 20. To kick off the campaign for his third album, Harry released its lead single “As It Was” and it was quite the successful record thanks to a Spotify record that it recently broke. A press release from Harry’s team confirmed that “As It Was” broke Spotify’s single-day streaming record for a male artist.

In its first 24 hours, “As It Was” reportedly tallied 16.1 million streams which broke the prior record that was held by Drake’s “Girls Want Girls” with Lil Baby, the rapper’s standout track from his 2021 Certified Lover Boy. Drake’s song only posted 12.4 million streams when it was released back in September. While Harry broke the record for the most streams for a song by a male artist in its first 24 hours, he come up short for the overall record. Adele still holds that title and she secured it last fall with the release of “Easy On Me” which posted 19.1 million streams in its first 24 hours.

Harry’s upcoming album will feature 13 songs with songwriting from frequent collaborators Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson, and Mitch Rowland. The title, Harry’s House, is also a reference to Joni Mitchell’s 1975 song, “Harry’s House/Centerpiece,” from the album The Hissing Of Summer Lawns. After the announcement, Mitchell showed support for the album’s name, writing, “love the title.”

Harry’s House is due 5/20 via Columbia Records. Pre-save it here.