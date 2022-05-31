Harry Styles’ hit single “As It Was” has had an up-and-down journey when it comes to maintaining the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (as much of an up-and-down journey as the year’s biggest song can have, anyway). It debuted at No. 1 before being dethroned by Jack Harlow’s “First Class” the next week. It resumed its run the week after that, adding another two weeks to its tally before Future, Drake, and Tems again put “As It Was” on pause. Now, though, “As It Was” has clawed back yet again: On the new Hot 100 chart dated June 4, “As It Was” once again returns to No. 1 for a fourth total week and a third total stint on top.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated June 4, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) May 31, 2022

Along with that, a few other Harry’s House songs debuted in the top 10 this week: “Late Night Talking” at No. 4, “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” at No. 8, and “Matilda” at No. 9. That makes him the first British solo artist to ever have four songs in the top 10 at once. Soloist or otherwise, he’s now second only to The Beatles in that category, as they actually had two weeks with five top-10 songs.

Elsewhere on the chart, Lizzo had a good week, with “About Damn Time” rising from No. 9 to No. 5. That makes the song her fourth top-5 single, after “Good As Hell,” “Truth Hurts” (a former No. 1), and “Rumors.”

