Hayley Williams excited pop-punk fans in December with the announcement that she would be pivoting from Paramore to focus on a solo project. Ever since, the singer has been steadily releasing a slew of singles that give fans a taste of her upcoming effort. Now, the singer is celebrating the release of her five-track EP Petals for Armor I with a video for the jolting track “Cinnamon.”

Directed by Warren Fu, who has worked with Paramore in the past, the “Cinnamon” video continues the narrative of the story laid out in Williams’ previously-released videos to “Simmer,” “Interlude,” and “Leave It Alone.”

While Petals for Armor I is officially released, the singer is still waiting to debut a full-length of the same name (minus the “I“). She explained why she decided to release an EP ahead of the album, saying in a statement, “There are a lot of themes covered on the album as a whole, and I thought it best to separate some of these themes so that there can be time for everyone to digest some of the songs before we move along to others. It’s a way to include people on the journey in the same way that I experienced it.”

Watch Williams’ “Cinnamon” video above.

Petals for Armor I is out now via Atlantic. Get it here.

