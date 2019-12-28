Hayley Williams Of Paramore Announces A Solo Project That Will Arrive In The New Year

Hayley Williams, the lead vocalist of Paramore, made a big announcement Friday. On her birthday, the singer told fans she will release a solo project — and luckily it’s coming soon.

Williams took to Twitter to thank fans for the birthday wishes. She also unveiled her solo music. “Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes,” the note begins. She then wrote that she’s putting out some new music this upcoming year. “With the help of some of my closest friends, I made something I’m going to call my own,” she wrote. Williams said the project is “really special” and that her fans will get a “taste” of the music sometime in early January.

The announcement arrives over two years since the last Paramore album, After Laughter. That record featured the return of original member Zac Farro on drums following the departure of bassist Jeremy Davis. However, the band has been on hiatus since 2018.

Back in March, Williams said she envisions that Paramore will be a part of her life for a long time to come. But, according to NME, she later admitted she “really [doesn’t] know what’s next” for the band, as they had been enjoying the downtime that came with the hiatus.