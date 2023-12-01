How To Buy Billie Eilish’s Nike Air Alpha Force Low Sneakers

Billie Eilish isn’t quite ready to drop an album, which will be her first since 2021’s Happier Than Ever, but her drops aren’t limited to music. In November, Eilish’s “Eilish No. 3” perfume arrived in an all-red bottle, and she designed red sneakers to match. This morning, December 1, Eilish announced her all-red Nike Air Alpha Force Lows will drop soon.

Eilish shared photos of her wearing the new colorway and instructed her followers how to buy them in her Instagram caption, writing, “”My newwwww @nike air alpha force lows [heart exclamation emoji] available december 5th on my website & december 8th on the SNKRS app [!!].”

Eilish did not specify how much her new Nike Air Alpha Force Lows will cost. However, she released two Nike Air Alpha Force Low colorways in August, and each pair retailed at $130. Some sizes are still available on Eilish’s official store. Eilish’s store also has select sizes of the Billie Eilish x Nike Air Jordan 1 KO ($170), Air Force 1 “Mushroom” ($170), Air Force 1 High ’07 Sequoia ($170), and Air Force 1 Low SP Sequoia ($130), and Air Force 1 Low White ($130). See all of the options here.

Eilish will next appear as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on December 16 — her third time serving as the musical guest on SNL.