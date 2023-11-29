Billie Eilish Olivia Rodrigo Variety's Hitmakers Brunch 2021
Pop

Billie Eilish And Olivia Rodrigo Will Help ‘SNL’ Close 2023 As The Final Musical Guests Of The Year

2023 is coming to an end soon (as all the Spotify Wrapped posts taking over social media feeds today remind us). In the realm of live television, this means Saturday Night Live has just a couple episodes left before taking a bit of a break during the holiday season. Now, we know what celebrities they’ve recruited for the final two shows.

Today (November 29), SNL revealed its December 9 episode will be hosted by Adam Driver, with musical guest Olivia Rodrigo. Then, the year’s last episode on December 16 will be led by SNL album Kate McKinnon, alongside musical guest Billie Eilish.

Rodrigo isn’t an SNL rookie, as her first (and so far, only other) stint as musical guest was on the May 15, 2021 episode hosted by Keegan-Michael Key. Eilish has a bit more experience, as she’s been on the show twice before: She was musical guest on September 28, 2019’s Woody Harrelson-hosted show, while she pulled double duty as both host and musical guest on December 11, 2021.

Both Rodrigo and Eilish had a lot to celebrate this year. Rodrigo’s sophomore album Guts hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, while lead single “Vampire” was also a chart-topper on the Hot 100. Eilish had a quieter year in terms of output as she and Finneas continue working on a new album, but her Barbie movie song “What Was I Made For?” was a fan favorite.

