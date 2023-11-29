2023 is coming to an end soon (as all the Spotify Wrapped posts taking over social media feeds today remind us). In the realm of live television, this means Saturday Night Live has just a couple episodes left before taking a bit of a break during the holiday season. Now, we know what celebrities they’ve recruited for the final two shows.

Today (November 29), SNL revealed its December 9 episode will be hosted by Adam Driver, with musical guest Olivia Rodrigo. Then, the year’s last episode on December 16 will be led by SNL album Kate McKinnon, alongside musical guest Billie Eilish.

Last two shows of 2023!!! pic.twitter.com/Dauy6EZQNW — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 29, 2023

Rodrigo isn’t an SNL rookie, as her first (and so far, only other) stint as musical guest was on the May 15, 2021 episode hosted by Keegan-Michael Key. Eilish has a bit more experience, as she’s been on the show twice before: She was musical guest on September 28, 2019’s Woody Harrelson-hosted show, while she pulled double duty as both host and musical guest on December 11, 2021.

Both Rodrigo and Eilish had a lot to celebrate this year. Rodrigo’s sophomore album Guts hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, while lead single “Vampire” was also a chart-topper on the Hot 100. Eilish had a quieter year in terms of output as she and Finneas continue working on a new album, but her Barbie movie song “What Was I Made For?” was a fan favorite.