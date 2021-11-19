As 2021 comes to a close, Billie Eish has plenty of moments this year that she can look back on and be proud of. She released her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, during the summer and it went on to stay three consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. She also landed a spot on Time magazine’s 2021 list of the 100 most influential people. With a month and a half left in 2021, Eilish will create another memorable moment for herself and the world thanks to an upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Billie will make her #SNL hosting debut and double as the musical guest in her second appearance on the show on December 11th. Tune in at 11:30pm ET/8:30pm PT. @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/0pwMNETNA0 — billie eilish (@billieeilish) November 18, 2021

On December 11, Billie Eilish will host and perform on SNL. The announcement was shared by the show on their social media pages and the infamous sticky-note edit they use to reveal their next guests. The upcoming performance will mark Billie’s first time hosting the show and her second time performing on it. Back in 2019, Eilish made her SNL debut months after she released her mega-Grammy-winning album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? There she delivered a performance of “Bad Guy” in a rotating room that saw her defy gravity as she walked on the walls and ceilings of Studio 8H.

The announcement comes after Eilish appeared on Sesame Street. She also performed “Sally’s Song” at Danny Elfman’s Nightmare Before Christmas concert.

You can check out the announcement in the post above.