Billie Eilish will return to Saturday Night Live as the final musical guest of the year on Saturday, December 16. She’ll probably perform “What Was I Made For?,” her Grammy-nominated song for the Barbie soundtrack, and she might even wear her newest Nike sneakers.

On Friday morning, December 1, Eilish announced her next colorway and silhouette with an Instagram carousel. The photos show Eilish wearing all-red Nike Air Alpha Force Lows with an all-camouflage outfit. “My newwwww @nike air alpha force lows [heart exclamation emoji] available december 5th on my website & december 8th on the SNKRS app [!!]” she captioned the post.

Eilish has been relatively inactive musically this year — outside of “What Was I Made For?” — but she’s kept fans fed on the sneaker front. In March, Eilish debuted her “low in white” Nike Air Force 1 silhouette. By August, she unleashed her unique touch on Nike Alpha Force Lows in black and white as well as the “White/University Red-Black” colorway made famous by Michael Jordan in 1988 (as pointed out by Complex).

Eilish has been collaborating with Nike since 2021, beginning with two Air Jordan designs made from 100-percent vegan and sustainable materials. In April 2022, she dropped the Air Force 1 Billie “Mushroom.”

Ahead of the newest Billie Eilish x Nike release next Tuesday, December 5, peruse past styles on Eilish’s official store here.