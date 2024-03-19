Here’s what to know for those looking to attend.

Lady Gaga is treating fans to more of her Las Vegas residency , as she recently announced her Jazz & Piano performances will return for eight more shows this summer. The show first started back in 2018, and Gaga will be taking the stage at Park MGM’s Dolby Live.

How To Buy Tickets For Lady Gaga’s Jazz & Piano Vegas Residency In 2024?

Right now, fans can register for Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters pre-sale through her website until noon tomorrow, March 20. The pre-sale is set to open shortly after the registration closes, with fans able to get tickets starting at 2 p.m. PT.

Tickets will then be available for the general public to purchase them on Saturday, March 23 at 10 a.m. PT.

For more information about Gaga’s residency, visit here. Below, find the complete list of her added dates.

Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano Residency 2024 Dates

06/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM

06/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM

06/27 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM

06/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM

06/30 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM

07/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM

07/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM

07/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM