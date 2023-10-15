Throughout her nearly twenty-year career, Lady Gaga has accomplished what most can only dream of. She has Grammy, Oscar, and Golden Globe awards to her name and she’s toured all over the world. The beloved performer has even had several highly publicized Las Vegas residencies.

Right now, a good deal of her creative pursuits are focused on her acting career, including her co-starring role in the forthcoming film Joker 2, in which she’ll play Harley Quinn. However, thanks to her recent social media activity, fans believe she could be returning to Sin City to have a go at the newest performance venue. So, will Lady Gaga perform at The Sphere?

People online have been throwing names around as to which act will follow the U2: UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere residency. Gaga’s name wasn’t included until people noticed she began following the facilities’ official page on Instagram.

Lady Gaga follows the Las Vegas Sphere on TikTok. 🎤 pic.twitter.com/WV0jfU5YCj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 15, 2023

U2’s run in Vegas is expected to end in December. The next act to grace the billion-dollar doom hasn’t been announced. Could it be Gaga? Maybe. Has it been confirmed? No. But imagine the possibility of what kind of show Gaga would put on there. If promoters did secure Gaga, the residency would be the hottest ticket in town.