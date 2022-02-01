Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano 2019
Lady Gaga Is Bringing Her ‘Jazz & Piano’ Residency Back To Las Vegas For 2022

In late 2018, Lady Gaga launched a pair of Las Vegas residencies, “Enigma” and “Jazz & Piano.” As the titles suggest, they were pretty different: The former is more aligned with Gaga’s maximalist pop, while the latter is more about the jazz side of her career. Now, she has announced that she’s bringing her “Jazz & Piano” residency back to Vegas. It all goes down at Dolby Live at Park MGM for nine dates in April and May.

Times have been good for fans of Gaga’s jazz lately. She and Tony Bennett are fresh off the release of their latest collaborative album, Love For Sale, which helped Bennett set a Grammys record, and they also performed shows that were later shared as a concert special, One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga.

Check out the new “Jazz & Piano” dates below.

04/14 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
04/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
04/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
04/21 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
04/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
04/24 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
04/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
04/30 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
05/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

